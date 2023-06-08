Clean Dal Lake: Delhi-based company to tackle waste management, process 70,000 tonnes of waste

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In an effort to make the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar pollution free and clean, a Delhi-based energy solutions company Clean Effentech International Pvt Ltd (CEF) Group in collaboration with NAFED would be tackling waste management.

It will also be converting waste like weeds and lilies into organic manure and allied products, which in turn would be sold to farmers at nominal rates.

Maninder Singh Nayyar Founder & CEO of CEF Group told the TNIE that the company has set up a waste processing unit in Gupt Ganga area of Srinagar for streamlining the solid waste management of the Dal Lake.

The waste processing unit would be processing extracted lake weeds and lilies from Dal Lake with state-of-the-art technology and convert them into usable organic manure and allied products.

The conversion process will kick-start in August at the waste processing plant after the plant becomes operational.

Nayyar said the waste procession plant would treat all organic waste like weeds and lilies extracted from the Dal Lake.

This, he said, will not only manage the waste of Dal Lake and convert it into usable products but also aid in the beautification of Dal Lake.

“Until now, the extracted organic waste from Dal was used to surround the boundaries of the lake making it unpleasant to the eyes of tourists”.

The Dal Lake annually produces about 70,000 tonnes of lake waste, according to data from Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

“As a leading clean energy provider, CEF Group not only understood the root cause of this problem but also came up with a solution - the waste processing plant. From August this year, we will be able to utilize these (70 thousand of tonnes) of waste from Dal Lake and convert them into 24,000 tonnes of organic manure and allied products,” Nayyar said.

The processing unit being set up by the CEF Group in Srinagar has a capacity of treating 300 tonnes of waste per day, thus treating approximately 90,000 tonnes of waste annually.

“This processing plant is our stepping stone and we will evolve as the technology evolves. It is crucial that Srinagar will get rid of 70,000 tonnes of waste every year and it is a great start,” said the Founder & CEO of CEF Group.

On the role of NAFED in the project, he said the whole project of waste processing has been facilitated by NAFED with its selected financial and technical partners. “They will also be providing bio-fertilizers that will be used in manure produced at our Srinagar plant. NAFED will be manufacturing these bio-fertilizers at their own unit in Indore known as NAFED Bio-fertilizer and from there we will be sourcing it to our plant”.

Asked whether organic manure would be made available free of cost to farmers and J&K government, Nayyar said, “The farmers can avail these products at a very nominal price compared to their present purchases from the market. We will also be providing it to the J&K government at very low rates. Our primary objective is to make organic manure available to farmers in a cost-effective manner.”

The project, he said, will significantly promote the cleaning of Dal Lake as it will not only eradicate the organic waste from the lake but also aid scientific treatment of all organic waste and create a useful product.

