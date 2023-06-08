Consider restoring internet in Manipur: Human rights body to state government

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked the state government to consider restoring internet services as it plays a vital role in modern day life.

Internet services have remained suspended in the state since May 3 after violence broke out on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts at the end of a “tribal solidarity march” against the move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Meitei community.

Earlier, a Mizoram resident, Kammingthang Hangshingan, had lodged a complaint with the MHRC over the suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district.

In an order on Wednesday, MHRC Chairperson Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha and member KK Singh said, “It would be proper on our part to ask the authority as to whether internet can be restored…keeping balance between the security of the state and the interest of the citizens/people…”

ALSO READ | Manipur situation peaceful, Centre okays Rs 101 crore package for displaced people: State security advisor

The Commission further said, “We are of the view that the internet plays a vital role in modern day life, more so when the young generation of the country who are working from home through the internet and also the students who would appear in the examination through online may face a severe effect without it.”

Recently, two persons filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the indefinite suspension of internet services. Given the prevailing tense situation, the state government fears that if the internet is restored, it might trigger fresh violence.

Meanwhile, after nearly 43 years, “executive magistrates” will accompany Army personnel during combing operations against the militants. This is because the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which grants special powers to armed forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”, was earlier withdrawn from parts of Manipur.

The authorities asked the district magistrates of Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts to designate executive magistrates who will accompany the personnel during combing operations.

In Delhi, all 10 Naga MLAs of Manipur met Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. They went there at his invitation. The MLAs did not disclose what transpired at the meeting.

At least 90 people were killed while more than 35,000 others were displaced in the Manipur violence.

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked the state government to consider restoring internet services as it plays a vital role in modern day life. Internet services have remained suspended in the state since May 3 after violence broke out on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts at the end of a “tribal solidarity march” against the move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Meitei community. Earlier, a Mizoram resident, Kammingthang Hangshingan, had lodged a complaint with the MHRC over the suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In an order on Wednesday, MHRC Chairperson Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha and member KK Singh said, “It would be proper on our part to ask the authority as to whether internet can be restored…keeping balance between the security of the state and the interest of the citizens/people…” ALSO READ | Manipur situation peaceful, Centre okays Rs 101 crore package for displaced people: State security advisor The Commission further said, “We are of the view that the internet plays a vital role in modern day life, more so when the young generation of the country who are working from home through the internet and also the students who would appear in the examination through online may face a severe effect without it.” Recently, two persons filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the indefinite suspension of internet services. Given the prevailing tense situation, the state government fears that if the internet is restored, it might trigger fresh violence. Meanwhile, after nearly 43 years, “executive magistrates” will accompany Army personnel during combing operations against the militants. This is because the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which grants special powers to armed forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”, was earlier withdrawn from parts of Manipur. The authorities asked the district magistrates of Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts to designate executive magistrates who will accompany the personnel during combing operations. In Delhi, all 10 Naga MLAs of Manipur met Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. They went there at his invitation. The MLAs did not disclose what transpired at the meeting. At least 90 people were killed while more than 35,000 others were displaced in the Manipur violence.