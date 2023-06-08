In poll year, Madhya Pradesh govt withdraws COVID lockdown violation cases across state

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases registered in 2020 and 2021 for alleged violations of the two COVID-19 related lockdowns.

"In accordance with the directions by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state government has decided to withdraw cases lodged under normal sections (for non-serious offences) for violation of the COVID-19 related lockdowns," home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

As per state government sources, around 56,700 cases were lodged under IPC Section 188 and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown, which spanned from March 20, 2020 to June 30, 2020, a total of 33,160 cases were registered for violation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. These included 32,463 cases lodged under Section 188 of the IPC and 697 cases registered under the provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

During the second lockdown which was imposed between March 13, 2021 and June 19, 2021, a total of 23,538 cases were registered across the central Indian state for violating the lockdown. These included 22,336 cases lodged under Section 188 of the IPC and 1202 cases registered under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Sources added that most of the cases, which the government has decided to withdraw in the poll year, pertain to violation of COVID-19 lockdown through religious, social or family events, besides opening shops or roaming in streets during the night lockdown.

The opposition Congress, however, made light of the government decision to withdraw the cases, terming it a political stunt.

"Nothing was remaining in those cases, the courts are already disposing them. The announcement has been made by the BJP government just to take credit for withdrawal of the cases. The voters won't spare those who were responsible for the deaths of thousands of people," state Congress media wing head KK Mishra said.

As per the latest COVID-19 health bulletin, since the outbreak of the fatal disease in March 2020, a total of 10,45,550 cases and 10,786 deaths were reported in MP. As per the same state health department bulletin, there are currently just five active COVID cases in the state.

