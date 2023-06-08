UP horror: Minor raped, family blames BJP leader

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three suspects, including a local BJP leader in eastern UP’s Basti district, have been arrested for the gangrape and killing of a minor girl.

The victim’s family has alleged that one of the accused is the Mandal, vice-president of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha unit in Basti.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl, 13, had gone to the village market. She was allegedly picked up and raped by the accused, who left her body at a deserted place.

While one accused was held on Tuesday, the other two were arrested on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged a day after the incident under IPC Section 302 (murder), and other sections for gang rape. Sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were also added.

The victim’s family alleged that the minor was taken to a deserted school where they allegedly raped her, leading to her death.

The suspects allegedly left her body at another spot. The family cited her autopsy to say she died because of rape. As per Basti SP, Gopal Krishna Choudhary, the body of the girl has been recovered. “Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” SP said.

