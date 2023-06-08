Minor wrestler's father does U-turn, claims filed false case against WFI chief

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what can be termed as a major twist in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the father of the minor wrestler has now come forward and said that he lodged a ‘false’ complaint of sexual harassment against the chief following latter’s impartial treatment towards his daughter.

The father, while speaking to TNIE, said that he got infuriated after his daughter failed to qualify for the final trials in 2022 of the Asian Championship.“Brij Bhushan had not sexually harassed my daughter but his approach was completely biased against her due to which she lost the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials that were held in Lucknow. One wrong decision of the referee wasted my daughter’s one year of hard work. It was against the rules, all of the staff was from Delhi including the player with whom my daughter had played the bout,” the father said.

The wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat had been protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of WFI chief over the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by 7 women wrestlers, including one minor girl.

The minor wrestler on whose statement a case of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was recorded against Singh, on June 5 recorded a fresh statement before the Magistrate.The father of the minor confirmed to this newspaper that they have recorded a fresh statement but denied withdrawing it.

Earlier on Wednesday, the wrestlers agreed to suspend their agitation after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that the police probe will be wrapped up by June 15. “We had a very positive discussion with the protesting wrestlers... They demanded that the investigation be concluded and a chargesheet be filed by June 15. This demand was agreed by consensus,” Thakur said.

