Mumbai: Woman chopped into pieces; live-in-partner detained by police

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed by her 56-year-old live-in partner in a gruesome manner at Mira Road, the extended suburb of Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back in an inhuman way. The accused first killed his partner, then purchased a tree-cutter to chop his partner Saraswati's dead body into pieces.

Then he used to boil these pieces in a pressure cooker and grind them into the mixer and later disposed of them in a nearby gutter. “We recovered over 12-13 pieces of the woman's body from the site and are investigating the cause behind this,” said local police.

“We have seen that in the recent past, cases like this have increased. We have taken suo moto on this and will write to DG to take care of the case...": National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

On the other hand, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule tweeted drawing the attention of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who is also the home minister. She said that a man living in the Mira Road area of ​​Mumbai killed his live-in partner. “ Later, they tried to dispose of her body by cooking it in a cooker and grinding it in a mixer. This incident is very gruesome, inhumane and outrageous.”

Ms Sule added, “This is the situation where criminals have no fear of the law in this state. Crimes against women are increasing at an alarming rate. State Home Minister ( @Dev_Fadnavis ) needs to pay serious attention to his account. Investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in a fast-track court and give him a death sentence. @CMOMaharashtra.”

Two days ago, a woman was allegedly raped and later killed by a watchman at a women's hostel at Marine Drive. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that home minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order in Maharashtra. He said in broad daylight the crimes are happening while the home minister is busy in communal politics.

“Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde should seek the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as he failed as home minister. We need better law and order. The fear has to be instilled in the mind of criminals,” he said.

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed by her 56-year-old live-in partner in a gruesome manner at Mira Road, the extended suburb of Mumbai. According to the police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back in an inhuman way. The accused first killed his partner, then purchased a tree-cutter to chop his partner Saraswati's dead body into pieces. Then he used to boil these pieces in a pressure cooker and grind them into the mixer and later disposed of them in a nearby gutter. “We recovered over 12-13 pieces of the woman's body from the site and are investigating the cause behind this,” said local police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have seen that in the recent past, cases like this have increased. We have taken suo moto on this and will write to DG to take care of the case...": National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma. On the other hand, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule tweeted drawing the attention of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who is also the home minister. She said that a man living in the Mira Road area of ​​Mumbai killed his live-in partner. “ Later, they tried to dispose of her body by cooking it in a cooker and grinding it in a mixer. This incident is very gruesome, inhumane and outrageous.” Ms Sule added, “This is the situation where criminals have no fear of the law in this state. Crimes against women are increasing at an alarming rate. State Home Minister ( @Dev_Fadnavis ) needs to pay serious attention to his account. Investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in a fast-track court and give him a death sentence. @CMOMaharashtra.” Two days ago, a woman was allegedly raped and later killed by a watchman at a women's hostel at Marine Drive. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that home minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order in Maharashtra. He said in broad daylight the crimes are happening while the home minister is busy in communal politics. “Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde should seek the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as he failed as home minister. We need better law and order. The fear has to be instilled in the mind of criminals,” he said.