Tension in Uttarkashi over ‘love jihad’

Trade unions, Hindu unit’s activists remove boards from Muslim shops. (Photo | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Tension prevails in district Uttarkashi’s Purola town over an ongoing dispute over a case of love jihad.

The situation in Purola is yet to return to normal after the abduction of a minor girl. Shops of Muslim traders have not opened for the last 15 days.

Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi deployed an additional platoon of Territorial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on Wednesday to maintain law and order in Purola. Speaking to TNIE, Yaduvanshi said, “On May 26, police arrested a Hindu and a Muslim youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Purola. A case has been registered against both under the POCSO Act and they’re in judicial custody”.

The Purola Vyapar Mandal has criticised Muslim traders, who have come under public scrutiny citing security reasons and local public outrage, saying they should open their shops at their own risk.

District Panchayat Uttarkashi chief Deepak Bijalwan said the district panchayat won’t allow ferry operators to sell goods in the village of Uttarkashi district. Extending support to the agitation of local traders protesting against outside traders, Deepak Bijalwan said that do not rent out the shop to outsiders.

