Home Nation

First maritime exercise by India, France and UAE

This joint exercise began on Wednesday with the aim to strengthen trilateral cooperation among the navies of three nations. 

Published: 09th June 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Oman: Navy personnel during the first edition of India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise, that commenced in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first edition of the maritime partnership exercise involving India, France and the UAE navies was conducted in the Gulf of Oman. This joint exercise began on Wednesday with the aim to strengthen trilateral cooperation among the navies of three nations.

Its purpose was to address both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment while promoting the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation in the high seas of the region.

The Indian Navy said the exercise took place over two days and involved a wide range of operations.  This included surface warfare, tactical firing, missile engagements on surface targets and helicopter cross-deck landing operations. Additionally, personnel from each navy embarked on each other’s ships to exchange best practices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
maritime Indian Navy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp