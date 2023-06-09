First maritime exercise by India, France and UAE

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first edition of the maritime partnership exercise involving India, France and the UAE navies was conducted in the Gulf of Oman. This joint exercise began on Wednesday with the aim to strengthen trilateral cooperation among the navies of three nations.

Its purpose was to address both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment while promoting the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation in the high seas of the region.

The Indian Navy said the exercise took place over two days and involved a wide range of operations. This included surface warfare, tactical firing, missile engagements on surface targets and helicopter cross-deck landing operations. Additionally, personnel from each navy embarked on each other’s ships to exchange best practices.

