Naga MLAs ask Centre to exclude their regions in event of any separate administration

GUWAHATI: The Naga MLAs of strife-torn Manipur told the Centre that the Naga areas “should not be touched” if any arrangement is made for any community to settle the ongoing unrest.

They met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi two days ago. Outer Manipur MP Dr Lorho Pfoze, who is also a Naga, was with them.

Minister Awangbou Newmai told journalists at a press conference in Nagaland’s Dimapur town on Friday that all 10 Naga MLAs went to Delhi at Shah’s invitation. He said they had a meaningful discussion with him on the present Manipur situation.

“We conveyed to him very clearly that in the event of any arrangement for separate administration (as demanded by the Kuki MLAs), our Naga areas should not be touched,” Newmai said.

He said they had made it clear to Shah that the Nagas should be consulted properly in the event of any such arrangement to avoid further escalation of the situation.

“We said the Naga areas should not be touched as that will escalate the situation. We also said in case any arrangement is made for the Nagas, it should be based on the peace process between the Nagas (read Naga rebels) and the Government of India,” Newmai said.

He said they conveyed to Shah that they were trying their best to bring the two warring communities – Meiteis and Kukis – to an understanding.

“The home minister conveyed to us very clearly that in the event of any plan for separate administration or whatsoever, the three major communities – Meiteis, Nagas and Kukis – will be properly consulted,” Newmai said.

To a query, he said the Nagas were not silent on the Manipur unrest nor were they siding with any community but they formed a peace committee to try and reach out to everyone for restoring normalcy.

“Nagas are peace-loving people. We never start any war. We don’t want any war with anybody and we don’t want our friends and neighbours to engage in a war. So, we are trying to reach out to them to tell them they should come together and negotiate if there is any issue. That is the role we are playing,” the minister added.

