Nuclear-capable ‘Agni Prime’ ballistic missile clears pre-induction test

NEW DELHI: India conducted a successful flight test of its new generation ballistic missile, ‘Agni Prime,’ on Wednesday. The test was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. All objectives of the test were described as successful.

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement mentioning the deployment of range instrumentation, including radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems, at various locations, including two ships. These instruments capture flight data throughout the missile’s trajectory.

This launch marked the first pre-induction night launch by the users, following three successful developmental trials of the missile. The Ministry emphasized that this test validated the accuracy and reliability of the system. The flight tests signify significant progress towards the operationalization of the new weapons system.

‘Agni Prime’ is a two-stage canisterized solid propellant nuclear-capable ballistic missile equipped with a dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The canister mode assembly of the missiles facilitates rapid deployment, storage and mobility. The missile has a range capability of 1,000-2,000 km and represents an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles.

The Agni series of missiles are part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Project (IGMDP) initiated by MoD in 1982. Over time, the Agni series has undergone further development to achieve extended ranges and improved mobility. The series includes Agni-1 (with a range of 700 km), Agni-2 (with a range of 2,000 km), Agni-3 (with a range of 2,500 km), Agni-4 (with a range of 3,500 km), and Agni-5, which can strike targets up to 5,000 km away.

