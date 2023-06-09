Home Nation

PM Modi to meet CMs of BJP-ruled states to chalk out poll plans

BJP aims to retain power in MP and wrest Rajasthan from the Congress and Chhattisgarh. It is supposed to discuss its strategy to counter the Opposition meeting which is due on June 23 in Patna.

Published: 09th June 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of its Mission 2024, the BJP is learnt to have called a meeting of its chief ministers and their juniors on June 11-12 in Delhi to discuss the party’s electoral agenda for the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections.

The meeting will have wider deliberations on the party’s agenda for both elections as the two are due in a gap of a few months. “As we know, the BJP takes every election very seriously and systematically follows well-crafted electoral strategies,” said a senior party functionary.

“For us, the nation comes first and development politics happens to be our USP in all elections. This will preface our discussions,” said the senior leader. Senior leaders such as BJP chief JP Nadda, the party’s principal strategist Amit Shah, national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and other party general secretaries are supposed to attend the meeting. Elections are due in MP, Rajasthan and Telangana in a few months.

“PM Modi may also attend the meeting. CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states will present their performance reports on central governments’ people-centric welfare schemes”, said a source.
It is believed that if the PM attends the meeting, he would like to be briefed on the performances of the party governments in states.

BJP aims to retain power in MP and wrest Rajasthan from the Congress and Chhattisgarh. It is supposed to discuss its strategy to counter the Opposition meeting which is due on June 23 in Patna. The opposition unity efforts seem to have accelerated after Congress’ victory in Karnataka. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has emerged as the architect of unity efforts, but it is yet to be seen how he takes the Congress along. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPJP NaddaMission 2024
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp