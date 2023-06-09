PM Modi to meet CMs of BJP-ruled states to chalk out poll plans

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its Mission 2024, the BJP is learnt to have called a meeting of its chief ministers and their juniors on June 11-12 in Delhi to discuss the party’s electoral agenda for the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections.

The meeting will have wider deliberations on the party’s agenda for both elections as the two are due in a gap of a few months. “As we know, the BJP takes every election very seriously and systematically follows well-crafted electoral strategies,” said a senior party functionary.

“For us, the nation comes first and development politics happens to be our USP in all elections. This will preface our discussions,” said the senior leader. Senior leaders such as BJP chief JP Nadda, the party’s principal strategist Amit Shah, national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and other party general secretaries are supposed to attend the meeting. Elections are due in MP, Rajasthan and Telangana in a few months.

“PM Modi may also attend the meeting. CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states will present their performance reports on central governments’ people-centric welfare schemes”, said a source.

It is believed that if the PM attends the meeting, he would like to be briefed on the performances of the party governments in states.

BJP aims to retain power in MP and wrest Rajasthan from the Congress and Chhattisgarh. It is supposed to discuss its strategy to counter the Opposition meeting which is due on June 23 in Patna. The opposition unity efforts seem to have accelerated after Congress’ victory in Karnataka. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has emerged as the architect of unity efforts, but it is yet to be seen how he takes the Congress along.

