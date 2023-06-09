Until there is peace, China ties can’t progress: S Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s relationship with China is complicated though there is engagement in terms of both sides meeting and talking at multilateral events. The situation, however, is not normal. China 2020 consciously chose to break an agreement and moved forces in border areas and coerced India, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

“China had consciously chosen to violate the peace agreements to move forces in border areas in Galwan in 2020. It has been made clear that until there is peace and tranquillity in border areas our relations cannot progress,’’ said Jaishankar while speaking about the challenges in India’s relationship with China.

India and China are talking to each other. There is no breakdown of communications. With China, before the Galwan incident, India was cautioning them about seeing movement in the border areas. Yet they came to blows.

“When foreign minister Qin Gang came for the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa, we had a discussion. Even during the BRICS meeting, I met his deputy. But both of us have to disengage as the relationship will get impacted.

However, at multilateral events where the Chinese are there, we have a conversation. Bilaterally only one visit happened when former Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi came to India. We have the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and the senior high-level commander meets which will continue,’’ the foreign minister added.

The minister without confirming whether China had made encroachments on Indian soil said that in the past (around 1959) China had made some encroachments as borders were neglected then.

Congress condemns glorification of Indira’s assassins in Canada

New Delhi: The Congress strongly condemned the glorification of former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassins during a parade in the Brampton City of Canada. The party questioned the silence of PM Modi on the issue, saying it was not a partisan matter but an issue concerning the national interest. Addressing a press conference, party general secretary RS Surjewala such incidents have a ramification on peace in Punjab and the rest of India. He sought to know why the external affairs ministry had not so far summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in India to lodge a protest.

