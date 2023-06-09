Viveka’s daughter moves SC against anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suneetha Narredy, daughter of deceased YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the anticipatory bail granted to YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy by the Telangana High Court on May 31, 2023. Avinash has been accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill Vivekananda, erase the evidence and shelter the accused.

Her plea was mentioned by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra before the vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal but the court asked senior counsel to mention the matter again on Friday. Avinash’s plea was heard by a vacation bench of the Telangana HC pursuant to SCs direction. The HC had directed Avinash to not tamper with the evidence, not leave the country and appear before the CBI every Saturday.

Challenging the grant of bail, Suneetha said in her plea that he was granted bail after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI. She also contended that Avinash did not appear before the CBI pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case of noncooperation with the investigation.

“Since Avinash was not cooperating in the investigation, the CBI wanted to arrest him. However, they were unable to do so and they were obstructed by him and a large number of his supporters/goons who had camped outside the hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother’s alleged health issues,” the plea said. It was further averred in the plea that Avinash, with the aid of state machinery, was influencing the investigation and has been consistently threatening witnesses since he was the sitting MP of the party in power in AP.

