Delhi Police takes wrestler to WFI Chief's office as part of the probe

NEW DELHI: One of the wrestlers, who levelled charges of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was on Friday taken by the Delhi Police to the WFI office, which is close to the official residence of Singh.

However, the news went viral with some media reports pointing to a compromise between the accused and the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal clarified through a tweet, saying the news was “wrong” and that the police took the wrestler to the WFI office for “investigation”.

On the other hand, Singh is set to take part in BJP’s rally in Gonda, his stronghold, on June 11 and has called his supporters to the event through social media. The rally is part of the BJP’s campaign marking the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Singh had to cancel his June 5 rally in Ayodhya apparently after directives from the party’s top brass.

“The party cannot ignore him completely until the inquiry against him is completed,” said a senior BJP leader. Singh, a six-time MP, also enjoys the support of a host of local MLAs in Gonda and adjoining districts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the protesting wrestlers agreed to suspend their agitation after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told them that the police probe will be wrapped up by June 15. This newspaper had earlier reported that the father of the minor wrestler has now come forward and claimed that he had lodged a ‘false’ complaint of sexual harassment against Singh following the latter’s impartial treatment towards his daughter.

When the WFI chief was today confronted by the media about the minor’s father admitting to filing false sexual harassment charges against him, Singh declined to comment, saying he doesn’t think he should say anything now. “The matter is already before the court. The government has also given assurance that the chargesheet will be filed by June 15. Let the chargesheet be filed and if need be, I will speak then,” Singh said.

To re-create the crime scene

The wrestler was on Friday taken to the WFI office for re-creating the crime scene, according to sources. The Delhi Police is set to wrap up the investigation into the sexual harassment case within a week. A source privy to the probe told this newspaper that the police have questioned more than 150 people.

BJP treads cautiously

Sources said BJP tends to tread cautiously vis-à-vis Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who wields considerable political influence not only in UP’s Gonda but also in neighbouring Bahraich, Balrampur and Shravasti. “The party cannot ignore him till the inquiry against him is complete,” said a senior BJP leader.



