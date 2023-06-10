Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi for criticising BJP govt in US, calls it 'concerning'

Jaishankar said he does not have a problem with whatever is done within India, but asserted that taking internal issues aboard was not appropriate.

Published: 10th June 2023 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a Dialogue with Students, at the Aryabhatta College premises, South Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the government during his US visit and said arguments in a democracy are not the problem but that when leaders go outside India and invite people from outside to come and interfere, it becomes the problem.

"In any democracy, there will be arguments. There will be differences, there will be diversity and opinions. And it should be there, there is nothing wrong with it. It is concerning, when they take India's problem out in the world and then invite people from outside to come and interfere," Jaishankar said at Aryabhatta College without taking Rahul Gandhi's name.

"If you say that India has problems and great concerns then the world must do something about it, this has big implications and that is not good for the country," he added.

During a six-day, three-city tour of the United States, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Three days ago, Gandhi said at an event in New York that the BJP and RSS are "incapable" of looking at the future and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to "one accident after another."

"Back home we have a problem, and I will tell you the problem. The BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking at the future. They're incapable. Unse aap kuch bhi poocho, woh peeche ki aur dekhte hain (You ask anything they look into the past)," he said.

His remark assumes significance as the BJP, which holds the reins of administration at the Centre, has often accused him of sullying India's image on foreign soil.

The saffron party has also alleged a larger global narrative to defame India.

Continuing with his offensive against the saffron party, the Congress leader said the country faces a battle between two ideologies -- one espoused by the Congress and the other by the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"There is a fight between two ideologies in India -- one that we (Congress) represent and another that is espoused by the BJP and the RSS," the Congress leader claimed.

Further, he added that the principles and ideology that Congress holds dear are the same as that of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He claimed that the ideas espoused and propagated by the BJP and RSS were that of Nathuram Godse, a rightwing leader who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSSBJPRahul GandhiS JaishankarRahul in USmohabbat ki dukan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp