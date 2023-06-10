Home Nation

Indian Army gets new DGs of Intelligence, Information Warfare and Strategic Planning

As reported earlier by this Newspaper, the Army has got a new Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Coordination) and three new Corps Commanders.

file photo shows the Indian army personnel carring out drills at Kibithu close to the Line of Actual Control. (Photo | PTI)

File photo of the Indian army personnel, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle at the senior level, the Indian Army got its new Directorate heads which includes the new Directorate General (DG) of Military Intelligence (MI). They all took charge in the Army Headquarters, New Delhi.

Sources confirmed that Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) RS Raman assumed the charge of DG MI on Friday along with Lt Gen Raju Baijal and Lt Gen Rajeev Puri who have joined as the new DGs Strategic Planning and Information Warfare respectively.

As reported earlier by this Newspaper, the Army has got a new Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Coordination) and three new Corps Commanders. The ceremony of assumption of charge at Srinagar-based Chinar Corps(XV) has been postponed.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor took charge as the new DCoAS (IS&W) at New Delhi-based Army Headquarters. He was the Commander in Chief of the Jodhpur-based XII Corps. Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, who was the Additional DG of Public Information, took charge as the XII Corps Commander. The Army has three Deputy Chiefs.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is slated to be the Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based XV Corps, looking after the Line of Control with Pakistan and the anti-terrorism operation in the Valley. The former XV Corps Commander Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujala is the new MGS (Master General Sustenance) in the Army Headquarters, New Delhi.

Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi who was commanding the Mathura based 1 (Strike) Corps has assumed command as the new Director General (DG) Territorial Army. Lt General Sanjay Mitra took over as the Commander of the prestigious Strike 1 Corps.

It is one of the four strike Corps, which are mandated to pierce into the enemy area as the war begins. It was earlier under the South Western Command but after the Eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020, it has been shifted to the Northern Command.

Lt Gen SP Singh has replaced Lt Gen PP Singh as the new Corps Commander of the Yol, Himachal Pradesh-based IX Corps. Lt Gen PP Singh is the new DG of Operations and Logistics.

The 1.2 million-strong Indian Army is organized into six operational and one training command. Below it, the fighting formations of the Indian Army are organized into 14 Corps which are commanded by a Lt Gen rank officer. A Command is headed by a General Officer Commanding in Chief, General Officer Commanding or the Corps Commander. Every Corps has three or four Divisions under it.

