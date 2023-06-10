Massive surge in airfare of Srinagar pinching Kashmir tourism: Stakeholders

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As airfare to Srinagar has witnessed a steep rise after the suspension of operations by Go First Airways, the tourism sector in Kashmir has been hit and tourist footfall has come down and travellers are cancelling their visits to the Valley.

Prominent hotelier and J&K Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said the tourism industry has suffered losses due to a rise in airfare after the suspension of flight operations by GoFirst.

He said GoFirst used to operate 15 flights at Srinagar airport and with a drop in flights, the tourism inflow to Kashmir has declined.

“With lesser flights available, the airfare has jumped significantly. Now tourists are reluctant to come to Kashmir because of increased airfare,” Chaya said.

The occupancy of hotels and houseboats, he said, has been hit due to a surge in airfare. “The tourists want to come to Kashmir and explore its natural beauty but the cost of air tickets is making them look for other options.”

It is the peak tourist season and the occupancy in hotels is very low as compared to last year, he said.

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmad Qari said the number of packages to Kashmir is getting cancelled due to an increase in airfare.

The travellers, he said, feel that they can visit Dubai and other destinations at a much cheaper cost than visiting Kashmir as airfare to Srinagar has increased manifold.

According to Qari, the intended tourists who were supposed to come along with their families, are reluctant to come to Kashmir and spend a big chunk of money on airfare only.

He said the rise in airfare has hurt the tourism industry here as the tourist flow bloom has dipped. “The rooms are available in hotels and houseboats due to the drop in tourist inflow.”

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) president Farooq Ahmed Kathoo said due to the surge in airfare, there have been many cancellations. “People are changing their plans and moving to HP and other places.”

“This has given a major jolt to Kashmir tourism this year. The bookings in high-end hotels have also been cancelled,” he said.

Kathoo said although Kashmir at present has a good footfall of tourists tourist inflow is low as compared to the same period the previous year.

He said the tourism stakeholders have taken up this issue with the J&K government and Union Tourism ministry but so far there has been no concrete step to bring the airfare under control. “We are hopeful something will be done to bring down the airfare, which is touching the sky.”

“We have told the officials that additional 15 flights should be operated to Srinagar so that availability of flights can bring down the airfare,” Chaya said.

