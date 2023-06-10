Home Nation

New Cong chief in Guj, Puducherry; more reshuffle in party on the cards

The Congress president has appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and V Vaithilingam, MP, as the new Puducherry PCC president.

Published: 10th June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil.

The newly appointed Gujarat PCC president Shaktisinh Gohil (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Signalling an organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2024 elections, the Congress on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president. “The Congress president has appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and V Vaithilingam, MP, as the new Puducherry PCC president,” said the party in official communication.

The appointment of Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC chief assumes significance as the grand old party put up the worst-ever performance in the last assembly elections.

Gohil has replaced Jagdish Thakor, who had resigned after the party registered its lowest-ever tally in the assembly polls. Gohil was a former leader of the Opposition in Gujarat during PM Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister of the state.

By appointing Gohil, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, the party is seeking to strengthen the organization in the home state of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress has remained out of power in Gujarat for over two-and-a-half decades.

The party said that Deepak Babaria will replace Gohil as the AICC in charge of Haryana and Delhi. “The Congress president has appointed Deepak Babaria as AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi with immediate effect,” said a statement.

The appointments may be a precursor to the new Congress Working Committee (CWC), which has been pending for months.  Top leaders said that the CWC will be announced after the Karnataka Assembly election. At the plenary session of the party in Raipur in February, the Steering Committee authorized party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate his new team instead of holding elections to CWC.

The party had also effected changes in poll-bound Telangana with the Congress chief appointing Mansoor Ali Khan as secretary, AICC attached to the AICC in charge of Telangana with immediate effect. Besides, P C Vishnunadh, secretary, of AICC is relieved from his current responsibility in Karnataka and is now attached to the AICC in charge of Telangana. “The party appreciates the contributions of N S Boseraju and Nadeem Javed and relieves them of their responsibilities as secretaries of AICC,” the party said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICCShaktisinh GohilV Vaithilingam 2024 elections
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp