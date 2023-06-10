“No leader should disparage their own nation overseas”: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused former Congress President Rahul Gandhi of attacking India and debating its internal politics while travelling abroad, and the Congressman was advised to take advice from his forefathers.

Amit Shah was speaking at a rally held in Siddhpur, Gujarat's Patan district on Saturday, to celebrate the nine years of the Modi administration in power.

Speaking to the crowd, Union Minister Shah said it is improper for a leader to disparage his or her own nation in overseas. He advised Rahul Gandhi to remember that the nation's citizens were watching him. Shah was making reference to Gandhi's recent trip to the USA, where he criticized the Narendra Modi administration.

"Any patriot should debate Indian politics within India." It is inappropriate for the leader of any political party to travel abroad to debate and criticize the country's politics. "Remember, Rahul baba, that the entire country is watching you," Shah remarked

"Rahul Baba is taking a vacation abroad to escape the summer heat, He continues to criticize the country there, I would advise Rahul Gandhi to learn from his forefathers," Shah Said

Gandhi's criticism of the new Parliament Building was also criticized by Amit Shah.

"You were opposed to the new Parliament building and the installation of the 'Sengol,' a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu. Jawaharlal Nehru was supposed to install the Sengol. "If Modi is doing it because Nehru did not, why are you opposing?" he questioned.

ALSO READ | EAM Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi for criticising BJP govt in US, calls it 'concerning'

Shah claimed that Congress leaders do not allow PM Modi to speak in Parliament and instead oppose everything and that the PM has begun a new tradition of doing "development politics."

Shah also accused Gandhi on the subjects of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. Union Home Minister said that “Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya had been desecrated since the reign of Babar, However, a grand temple of Lord Ram is currently under construction and will be completed soon," he stated.

Referring to former PM Manmohan Singh and ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shah said, "Comparing 10 years of Manmohan-Sonia to 10 years of Modi, one will find that the 10 years of the Congress-led government were marked by corruption, mismanagement, economic downfall, terrorism, and poor law and order situation."

According to him, India has become a capable, secure, and socially responsible digital nation during the last ten years of the Modi administration.

Praising PM Modi, Shah stated that the government strived to improve the lives of Dalits, the underprivileged, and tribals and to empower them.

"It was under PM Modi's leadership that a tribal woman became President of the country for the first time," he stated.

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused former Congress President Rahul Gandhi of attacking India and debating its internal politics while travelling abroad, and the Congressman was advised to take advice from his forefathers. Amit Shah was speaking at a rally held in Siddhpur, Gujarat's Patan district on Saturday, to celebrate the nine years of the Modi administration in power. Speaking to the crowd, Union Minister Shah said it is improper for a leader to disparage his or her own nation in overseas. He advised Rahul Gandhi to remember that the nation's citizens were watching him. Shah was making reference to Gandhi's recent trip to the USA, where he criticized the Narendra Modi administration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Any patriot should debate Indian politics within India." It is inappropriate for the leader of any political party to travel abroad to debate and criticize the country's politics. "Remember, Rahul baba, that the entire country is watching you," Shah remarked "Rahul Baba is taking a vacation abroad to escape the summer heat, He continues to criticize the country there, I would advise Rahul Gandhi to learn from his forefathers," Shah Said Gandhi's criticism of the new Parliament Building was also criticized by Amit Shah. "You were opposed to the new Parliament building and the installation of the 'Sengol,' a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu. Jawaharlal Nehru was supposed to install the Sengol. "If Modi is doing it because Nehru did not, why are you opposing?" he questioned. ALSO READ | EAM Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi for criticising BJP govt in US, calls it 'concerning' Shah claimed that Congress leaders do not allow PM Modi to speak in Parliament and instead oppose everything and that the PM has begun a new tradition of doing "development politics." Shah also accused Gandhi on the subjects of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. Union Home Minister said that “Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya had been desecrated since the reign of Babar, However, a grand temple of Lord Ram is currently under construction and will be completed soon," he stated. Referring to former PM Manmohan Singh and ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shah said, "Comparing 10 years of Manmohan-Sonia to 10 years of Modi, one will find that the 10 years of the Congress-led government were marked by corruption, mismanagement, economic downfall, terrorism, and poor law and order situation." According to him, India has become a capable, secure, and socially responsible digital nation during the last ten years of the Modi administration. Praising PM Modi, Shah stated that the government strived to improve the lives of Dalits, the underprivileged, and tribals and to empower them. "It was under PM Modi's leadership that a tribal woman became President of the country for the first time," he stated.