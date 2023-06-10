To strengthen Vindhya base, CM woos tribals

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the 123rd martyrdom day of tribal warrior and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, by performing the ‘bhoomi-pujan’ of the conservation and restoration work of the Kolgarhi Fort of tribal Kol rulers in Rewa district on Friday.

It is a project worth over Rs 3.24 crore and will be carried out by the State Tourism Development Corporation in Teonthar block of Rewa district. “Kolgarhi symbolises the pride of the earliest Kol kings. Along with its restoration, the history and pride of the Kol tribal society will also be displayed,” said the CM.

The Friday event assumed particular significance as the Kol tribe is the largest tribal group in the Vindhya region comprising seven east MP districts – Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur. The region consists of 30 assembly seats, out of which 24 were won by the BJP in the 2018 polls.

Vindhya region was BJP’s lone bright spot in the 2018 assembly polls. Though it swept the region in 2018, the contest this time is likely to be tough in the upcoming polls owing to the anti-incumbency factor. The party will have to face a resurgent Congress, the AAP and the Vindhya Janta Party (a new outfit floated by rebel BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi).

