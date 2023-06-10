Home Nation

To strengthen Vindhya base, CM woos tribals

The project worth over Rs 3.24 crore will be carried out by the State Tourism Development Corporation in the Teonthar block of Rewa district.

Published: 10th June 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the 123rd martyrdom day of tribal warrior and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, by performing the ‘bhoomi-pujan’ of the conservation and restoration work of the Kolgarhi Fort of tribal Kol rulers in Rewa district on Friday.

It is a project worth over Rs 3.24 crore and will be carried out by the State Tourism Development Corporation in Teonthar block of Rewa district. “Kolgarhi symbolises the pride of the earliest Kol kings. Along with its restoration, the history and pride of the Kol tribal society will also be displayed,” said the CM.

The Friday event assumed particular significance as the Kol tribe is the largest tribal group in the Vindhya region comprising seven east MP districts – Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur. The region consists of 30 assembly seats, out of which 24 were won by the BJP in the 2018 polls.

Vindhya region was BJP’s lone bright spot in the 2018 assembly polls. Though it swept the region in 2018, the contest this time is likely to be tough in the upcoming polls owing to the anti-incumbency factor. The party will have to face a resurgent Congress, the AAP and the Vindhya Janta Party (a new outfit floated by rebel BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Birsa Munda Vindhya base Tribal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp