UP govt to organise International trade show in September

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in preparations for the International Trade Show proposed to be held from September 21 to 25 in Greater Noida.

After receiving investment proposals of over Rs 35 lakh crore in the UP Global Investors Summit-2023, the state government will present UP with changing capabilities to global visitors. The event will focus majorly on 40 sectors that contribute significantly to the development of the state.

During the five-day event, there would be a display of the talent, culture, resources and capability of the state. A number of B2B and B2C buyers are expected to participate in the event. Besides showcasing the state’s business and trade potential, the Yogi government will also honour dignitaries who have taken the state’s art and culture to newer heights. Padma awardees and Shilp Gurus will also be honoured during this event.

What is more, separate stalls will be put up to showcase items from all 75 districts of the state, highlighting their unique ODOP (One District One Product) items. The exhibition will feature Varanasi’s Gulabi Meenakari (pink enamelwork) and Ganesh idols, Moradabad’s brassware, Azamgarh’s black pottery, Kannauj’s perfumes, Banda and Banaras’ silk products, and Lucknow’s chikankari embroidery. Additionally, the Golden Talent Hall will be a major attraction for young entrepreneurs in the state, hosting award-winning startups, women entrepreneurs, and angel investor meets.

The Town of Export Excellence will showcase products from districts with significant export potential and a dedicated hall will focus entirely on the health and wellness sector, featuring stalls related to AYUSH. Moreover, halls dedicated to IT, ITES, infrastructure, tourism, and hospitality will captivate visitors from around the world. The trade show will include B2B meetings and seminars and is expected to host over two thousand exhibitors displaying their products.

