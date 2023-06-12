Break hierarchy and learn from all, PM Modi tells babus

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon officials to break the shackles of hierarchy and end silos to enhance service delivery. Inaugurating the first National Training Conclave in Delhi, he highlighted the importance of capacity building and turning challenges into opportunities. Over 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country attended the event.

In his speech, Modi emphasised the need for officials to go the extra mile to ensure better service. He said just like the Army has built impeccable credibility in the eyes of the public, officials must inculcate people’s trust in the government system.

The PM also highlighted the importance of service orientation of government work, ownership in realising the aspirations of common people and the zeal to improve the system, among other things. Sharing his experience as Gujarat's chief minister and now as the prime minister, Modi said the government faces no shortage of talented, dedicated and experienced people.

Dwelling on the vertical and horizontal silos, he urged officials to seek out those with experience ‘regardless of hierarchy’ to ensure better outcomes. Later, taking to Twitter, the PM said the conclave was scheduled as a part of the government’s efforts to learn and serve better.

According to an official statement, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - Mission Karmayogi - was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. The conclave is yet another step in this direction, it added.

The conclave had eight-panel discussions over various issues related to capacity building. Officials from central and state government departments, local bodies, as well as experts from the private sector took part in the deliberations.

