Break hierarchy and learn from all, PM Modi tells babus

Modi calls upon officials to go the extra mile to inculcate public trust in government system

Published: 12th June 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inauguration of the first-ever National Training Conclave at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon officials to break the shackles of hierarchy and end silos to enhance service delivery.  Inaugurating the first National Training Conclave in Delhi, he highlighted the importance of capacity building and turning challenges into opportunities. Over 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country attended the event. 

In his speech, Modi emphasised the need for officials to go the extra mile to ensure better service. He said just like the Army has built impeccable credibility in the eyes of the public, officials must inculcate people’s trust in the government system. 

The PM also highlighted the importance of service orientation of government work, ownership in realising the aspirations of common people and the zeal to improve the system, among other things. Sharing his experience as Gujarat's chief minister and now as the prime minister, Modi said the government faces no shortage of talented, dedicated and experienced people.

Dwelling on the vertical and horizontal silos, he urged officials to seek out those with experience ‘regardless of hierarchy’ to ensure better outcomes. Later, taking to Twitter, the PM said the conclave was scheduled as a part of the government’s efforts to learn and serve better. 

According to an official statement, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - Mission Karmayogi - was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. The conclave is yet another step in this direction, it added.

The conclave had eight-panel discussions over various issues related to capacity building. Officials from central and state government departments, local bodies, as well as experts from the private sector took part in the deliberations.

