CERT-In looking into CoWIN data breach issue claims Centre

A bot on a Telegram group was providing details like names, dates of birth, and phone numbers besides other information like passport or Aadhar number of individuals registered on the CoWIN portal. 

Published: 12th June 2023 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Ministry has asked the IT Ministry to look into CoWIN portal data leaks after reports of the same circulated. According to Government sources, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) will examine the issue. 

"We are finding the cause of this breach. We have informed the IT Ministry and CERT-In will examine it," a top Health Ministry official told TNIE. 

According to media reports, data and personal information of citizens who registered on the CoWIN app for covid vaccination are easily available on the Telegram app.

A bot on a Telegram group was providing details like names, dates of birth, and phone numbers besides other information like passport or Aadhar number of individuals registered on the CoWIN portal.

This is not the first time that the data breach has been reported because of the CoWIN portal. 

In June 2021, a hacker group named Dark Leak Market reportedly gained access to the database of nearly 15 crore Indians registered on the portal for getting Covid jabs.

