Giriraj at it again, says will drive out illegal Muslim migrants from country

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take concrete steps for the repatriation of all illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims from the state.

The Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department made the remark while replying to a query during his interaction with a group of students in Begusarai, his constituency in Bihar.

The BJP’s firebrand leader said that all foreign infiltrators should be repatriated from the state.

He maintained that the BJP would take steps for the repatriation of Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims if his party formed the government in the state after the next assembly elections if the Nitish government failed to do so.

Singh said the Bangladeshi insurgents should not be viewed from the prism of vote bank politics as the country was already bearing the burden of a huge population. “Nitish should identify all insurgents and should take steps for their repatriation from the state. BJP will take necessary measures for it if it forms the government in the state,” he added.

Earlier, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary had asserted that all Bangladeshi insurgents would be thrown out of Bihar after identifying them. The BJP keeps alleging that the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of the state, bordering Nepal, has a substantial population of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

On Friday, Giriraj had stoked a controversy when he described Nathuram Godse as ‘saput’ (son) of ‘Bharat Mata’. The minister had said that Godse was born in this country and was not an invader like Babur or Aurangzeb.

