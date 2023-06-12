Jaipur Diary: BJP, Congress sing in same tunes on state capital’s division

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Gehlot’s free mobile scheme stuck in dispute

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is keen on launching a free mobile scheme for 1.4 crore women in the state from August 30, but this ambitious scheme is being delayed due to a tussle over the rates with Airtel Jio. By giving free mobiles or its subsidy directly to the account of the women heads of 1 crore 40 lakh families, the government hopes to make inroads in more households. A budget of Rs 2,600 crore has been fixed for the first phase of the free mobile scheme. Sources believe the state government can give a subsidy between Rs 5,500 and Rs 6,500.

BJP, Congress sing in same tunes on Jaipur’s division

In a rare case, the BJP and Congress have taken a unanimous stand. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced the creation of 17 new districts, which would see the slicing of Jaipur into two. Rajasthan’s Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, a Congress leader, said that he will make sure Jaipur stays intact, and that he has talked to all the MLAs in this regard. He was thanked by BJP politician Sunil Kothari. Rumours are also rife that Khachariyawas is unhappy with the CM because a Rs 3,000 crore budget for the distribution of free food packets was given to CONFED instead of his department.

HC seeks suggestions to prevent student suicides

The Rajasthan High Court has asked the Advocate General, Amicus Curiae and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to give suggestions to prevent suicides of students coaching for admission to top engineering and medical institutes in Kota. Taking suo moto cognisance of the rising suicides at Kota’s coaching institutes after five students ended life last month, the high court has asked how to develop an effective psychological counselling system to prevent such deaths and improve their mental health. Known as the coaching capital, Kota’s coaching institutes charge huge money and pile a lot of stress on students.

