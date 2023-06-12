Home Nation

Jharkhand hospital burns stillborn baby along with garbage

Published: 12th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 09:15 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A stillborn baby was allegedly burnt along with garbage by the staff of a hospital in Garhwa district of Jharkhand staff on Saturday even as the family were out to make preparations for the last rites.
According to the family members, they had gone to the market to buy shrouds to perform last rites for the stillborn baby when the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) and midwife of the hospital placed it in a burning garbage dump within half an hour of birth. 

The grandmother of the baby, Rajmati Devi, said she had brought her pregnant daughter Madhu Devi to the hospital at 3 pm on Saturday. “After one and a half hours, a stillborn baby was born, but without handing the body over to us, ANMs Nirmala Kumari and Manju Kumari along with the midwife Daulat Devi dumped the dead baby in the garbage can, which was burnt later,” she said. The three accused — two ANMs and the midwife — have been taken into custody and further action is being taken by the police.

