No violence in Manipur, life limps back to normalcy

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur is limping back to normalcy after over a month-long unrest, which was triggered by the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in the hill state.

Official sources said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state during the past 48 hours.

The state’s Information and Public Relations Minister and government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan said it was evident from the non-occurrence of any untoward incidents in the past two days that peace and normalcy were returning to the state.

According to him, 50,648 people, displaced by the violence, are lodged in 349 relief camps set up in the Imphal Valley and some hill districts.

Ranjan said essential commodities were being brought by using National Highway 37 which enters the state from Assam’s Barak Valley.

National Highway 2, which traverses from Nagaland, is the shorter route but the protesting Kuki organisations have enforced a blockade on it.

The minister said altogether 2,370 trucks, carrying essential items, arrived in the state till Saturday.



GUWAHATI: Manipur is limping back to normalcy after over a month-long unrest, which was triggered by the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in the hill state. Official sources said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state during the past 48 hours. The state’s Information and Public Relations Minister and government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan said it was evident from the non-occurrence of any untoward incidents in the past two days that peace and normalcy were returning to the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to him, 50,648 people, displaced by the violence, are lodged in 349 relief camps set up in the Imphal Valley and some hill districts. Ranjan said essential commodities were being brought by using National Highway 37 which enters the state from Assam’s Barak Valley. National Highway 2, which traverses from Nagaland, is the shorter route but the protesting Kuki organisations have enforced a blockade on it. The minister said altogether 2,370 trucks, carrying essential items, arrived in the state till Saturday.