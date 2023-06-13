Home Nation

Air India suspends two pilots for allowing unauthorised woman into cockpit

The decision comes after the airline received a complaint from the cabin crew, who raised concerns about the violation of cockpit regulations.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following a recent breach of cockpit norms, Air India has taken disciplinary action against two pilots who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh.

The decision comes after the airline received a complaint from the cabin crew, who raised concerns about the violation of cockpit regulations.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that they are aware of the issue, and appropriate measures are being implemented in accordance with established procedures.

To conduct a thorough investigation, Air India has formed a committee to delve into the matter, ensuring a comprehensive examination of the events surrounding the violation.

"Air India has a just culture approach to all safety-related events and has zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations," an Air India spokesperson said.

This incident comes merely a month after Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA for a previous breach of cockpit norms, highlighting the airline's need for stricter adherence to established regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Air India cockpit
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp