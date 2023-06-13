Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway issues safety guidelines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways in view of the impending situation over the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, on Monday claimed to have initiated various safety precautions in Gujarat’s coastal areas including the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

According to a statement issued by the Western Railway – under which jurisdictions most of the cyclone-prone areas in Gujarat fall – the Chairman of Railway Board AK Lahoti and other officials reviewed the preparedness of the situation.

To monitor the situation, the railway has set up a war room at the railway board. Chief spokesperson of Western Railway Sumit Thakur said that the disaster management room has also been made operational at the headquarter of Western Railway and all divisional headquarters at Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

