Home Nation

Editors Guild voices concern over 'intimidation' of journalists by Smriti Irani, Kerala government

"The minister's threat to call newspaper owners and couch journalistic questioning as an affront to the people was a clear intimidatory tactic," the Guild said.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday voiced concern over the alleged intimidation and harassment of journalists by Union minister Smriti Irani and the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala.

In a statement here, the Guild claimed that Irani intimidated a journalist during her visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on June 9 and threatened to call the owners of the Hindi daily he worked for.

In a separate incident, on June 10, a senior woman journalist in Kerala was named as an accused in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the state police in response to a complaint filed by the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student arm of the ruling CPI(M) party.

"This trigger-happy approach to browbeat and harass reporters and news camera persons undermine the freedom of the press," the Guild said in a statement.

"The minister's threat to call newspaper owners and couch journalistic questioning as an affront to the people was a clear intimidatory tactic," the Guild said.

It also urged the newspapers to reinstate the journalist sacked in connection with the case.

The Guild urged the CPI(M) government in Kerala to withdraw the case against the female journalist with immediate effect.

"It is a matter of deep concern that mere reportage on political leaders can invite an FIR and questioning by the police," it said referring to the Kerala incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Editors Guild of India intimidation harassment Smriti Irani CPI(M)
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp