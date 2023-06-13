Home Nation

Former SC judge slams Delhi Police over action against protesting wrestlers 

Justice Lokur pointed out that the WFI did not have a committee to deal with complaints of sexual harassment, which is against the law.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image: Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur slammed the Delhi Police on Tuesday for its handling of the cases lodged against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh and its treatment of the protesting wrestlers against whom FIRs have been registered.

Participating in a panel discussion on "Wrestlers' Struggle: Accountability of Institutions", Justice Lokur said a "re-victimisation" of the victims has taken place as the grapplers continue to wait for justice.

"This is a clear case of re-victimisation....The wrestlers have said they are under pressure," he said.

The former apex court judge said the wrestlers were forced to take to the streets as their complaints against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, were not addressed and slammed the Delhi police for delaying the procedure.

Justice Lokur also pointed out that the WFI did not have a committee to deal with complaints of sexual harassment, which is against the law.

"When the protest started in January, it was not like they decided to go to Jantar Mantar straight away. The sexual harassment had started much earlier. They made complaints, but there was no complaints committee in the wrestling federation," he said.

Justice Lokur also talked about the threat perception for the protesting wrestlers and pointed out that the Supreme Court had said security should be provided to them.

"We saw the ugly scenes that happened on May 28...the victims are being told that they are criminals because they staged a protest," he said.

Supreme Court lawyer Brinda Grover alleged that the State has been in breach of law in the wrestlers' case.

"It is mandatory under law to have an internal complaints committee. The State is in breach of law by not having an ICC in the wrestling federation," she said.

Grover said the courts need to see the situation through a different lens where the State is using its agencies to subvert law.

She said through this case, signals are being sent across that women should not report a sexual crime against powerful individuals.

India's top wrestlers, including two Olympic medallists and a world champion, have been demanding action against the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexual harassment by female grapplers.

The wrestlers first took to the streets in January and were told that a committee would look into their allegations.

The committee's report has not been made public.

The wrestlers sat on protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23.

They were forcibly removed by the Delhi Police on May 28, the day the new Parliament building was inaugurated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers WFI Delhi police
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp