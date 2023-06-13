Taxi driver held for mowing passenger to death for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi in Mirzapur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Mirzapur police arrested a taxi driver, Amjad Khan, 30, on charges of murder and breach of peace for allegedly mowing down his passenger Rajesh Dhar Dubey (50) following a dispute over praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath near Mahokhar village of the district on Monday.

Victim Rajesh Dhar Dubey’s brother Rakesh submitted the complaint on Monday saying that while travelling in Amjad’s taxi, victim Rajesh Dhar Dubey, Rakesh, and some other persons were having a discussion on the country's political scenario.

Suddenly, the driver started abusing the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. When objected, Amjad pushed Rajesh out of the SUV and crushed him under its wheels, killing him on the spot.

According to SP Mirzapur Santosh Kumar Mishra, an FIR has been lodged against the driver on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s brother Rakesh Dhar Dubey. “Driver Amjad Khan has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) on Monday. After six hours of the incident, Vindhyachal police arrested Amjad.”

The SP said that during initial interrogation, Amjad claimed that while each passenger was asking to drop them at their doorstep, he suggested they de-board at one place as he had to meet the person who had booked his vehicle.

"Amjad claimed that after alighting the SUV, Rajesh turned back all of a sudden, fell on the road, and came under the wheels of the SUV,” Mishra said adding that the police were yet to come across evidence to suggest that it was a murder and resulted in an altercation over praising the PM and CM.

The SP said that the probe was on over all the aspects of the incident. Rakesh, a native of Kolahi village under Vindhyachal police station, in his police complaint added that after attending the marriage of his son, he along with Rajesh, Dhirendra Pandey, and Lalji Mishra were returning home in Amjad’s taxi.

“During the journey, we were discussing the country’s political scenario, which somehow upset Amjad and he started hurling abusive words at the PM and CM. When we opposed it, Amjad pushed Rajesh out of the SUV vehicle and crushed him under its wheels,” Rakesh mentioned in the complaint.

“Before we could understand anything, Amjad abandoned the vehicle and ran away shouting that he wanted to kill Rajesh in Mirzapur itself, but got the opportunity near Mahokhar village,” Rakesh added in the complaint.

Mirzapur police arrested a taxi driver, Amjad Khan, 30, on charges of murder and breach of peace for allegedly mowing down his passenger Rajesh Dhar Dubey (50) following a dispute over praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath near Mahokhar village of the district on Monday. Victim Rajesh Dhar Dubey’s brother Rakesh submitted the complaint on Monday saying that while travelling in Amjad’s taxi, victim Rajesh Dhar Dubey, Rakesh, and some other persons were having a discussion on the country's political scenario. Suddenly, the driver started abusing the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. When objected, Amjad pushed Rajesh out of the SUV and crushed him under its wheels, killing him on the spot.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to SP Mirzapur Santosh Kumar Mishra, an FIR has been lodged against the driver on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s brother Rakesh Dhar Dubey. “Driver Amjad Khan has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) on Monday. After six hours of the incident, Vindhyachal police arrested Amjad.” The SP said that during initial interrogation, Amjad claimed that while each passenger was asking to drop them at their doorstep, he suggested they de-board at one place as he had to meet the person who had booked his vehicle. "Amjad claimed that after alighting the SUV, Rajesh turned back all of a sudden, fell on the road, and came under the wheels of the SUV,” Mishra said adding that the police were yet to come across evidence to suggest that it was a murder and resulted in an altercation over praising the PM and CM. The SP said that the probe was on over all the aspects of the incident. Rakesh, a native of Kolahi village under Vindhyachal police station, in his police complaint added that after attending the marriage of his son, he along with Rajesh, Dhirendra Pandey, and Lalji Mishra were returning home in Amjad’s taxi. “During the journey, we were discussing the country’s political scenario, which somehow upset Amjad and he started hurling abusive words at the PM and CM. When we opposed it, Amjad pushed Rajesh out of the SUV vehicle and crushed him under its wheels,” Rakesh mentioned in the complaint. “Before we could understand anything, Amjad abandoned the vehicle and ran away shouting that he wanted to kill Rajesh in Mirzapur itself, but got the opportunity near Mahokhar village,” Rakesh added in the complaint.