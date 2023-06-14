27-year-old Hyderabad student stabbed to death in London; two suspects held

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad who had gone to London to pursue her Master's degree, was stabbed to death in Wembley on Tuesday.

Tejaswini had been studying at the University of Nottingham and was sharing an accomodation. She had finished her Masters two months ago and was planning to return home.

One of her flatmates, a Brazilian man who had recently moved in, stabbed her to death, her family was informed.

A 28-year-old Indian woman living in the flat was also injured in the fatal attack but her injuries were not "life-threatening".

The motive behind the crime was unknown.

Two people -- a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman -- had originally been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The woman was later allowed to leave.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old suspect in Harrow later on Tuesday.

#ARREST | We previously published an appeal to locate a 23-year-old man following the murder of a woman in #Wembley earlier today.



He was arrested in #Harrow at around 18:00hrs today and has been taken into custody.



Thank you for the RTs. — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) June 13, 2023

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, was quoted in an official release as saying, "This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody. I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. "Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns."

A post-mortem will be conducted later.

