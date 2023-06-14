Home Nation

Congress party condemns the arrest of Senthil Balaji

Kharge also criticized the union government for its mishandling of the Manipur violence incident.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament complex in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

KALABURGI: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister of DMK V. Senthil Balaji in the wee hours of Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking in a press conference here, Kharge wanted to know whether ED thought that Senthil Balaji would escape if waited till morning for the arrest. "Why did the ED hurry to arrest Senthil Balaji?" he questioned.

"Perhaps the union government wanted to break the opposition unity by indirectly threatening the leaders of opposition parties who were coming together. But we will not buckle into such pressure tactics," he said.

Kharge also criticized the union government for its mishandling of the Manipur violence incident. If the government acted well in time, it could have prevented this huge human loss and property loss. It is a clear case of negligence by the union government; he alleged. Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition party in the Rajya Sabha said that he has written a letter to the president of India to speak with the Prime Minister and other concerned ministers and ask them to compensate the people for their loss in the violence. But so far he has received no letter from the government, he said.

To a question, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress Party is making all preparations to face the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Meghalaya.

"We are certain that the Congress party will form the government on its own. AICC has alerted all the Pradesh Congress Committees of election-bound states. The Party will make 5 guarantees similar to the ones in Karnataka," the AICC President said.

When asked whether the Congress will adopt the Karnataka model in those States too, the AICC President said that each state will have its own model depending on the needs of those States. We will win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and will give a tough fight in Meghalaya, he said.

