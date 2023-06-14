Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Bhuj Airport terminal will remain closed until June 16

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the projected landfall of the cyclone 'Biparjoy' near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district, the Bhuj Airport terminal will remain closed until June 16; Western Railway will cancel 69 trains and authorities have already moved 50,000 people from coastal districts of Gujarat to temporary shelters.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel convened a Key meeting on Wednesday to assess the state's readiness for Cyclone 'Biparjoy'. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red alert for cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Saurashtra and Kutch beaches of Gujarat on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a "very severe cyclonic storm" on Thursday evening.

According to a press statement from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhaliya taluk in the Devbhumi Dwarka district got the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours (121 mm), followed by Dwarka (92 mm) and Kalyanpur (70 mm).

It stated that over nine talukas in the districts of Jamnagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Porbandar, and Kutch all received over 50 mm of rain during the same time frame.

As of Wednesday morning, 54 talukas in the districts of Saurashtra and Kutch had received over 10 mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours. According to Summit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains have been cancelled, and 27 trains have been short-originated as a precautionary step considering Cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

Addressing Media in Gandhinagar, State Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey said “The cyclone is currently about 290 miles away from Kutch. About 50,000 residents of coastal districts have already moved to temporary shelters as a precaution. The evacuation is still going on, and will move the last 5,000 people to safer places by this evening.”

“Out of the 50,000 evacuees, roughly 18,000 were moved to shelters in the Kutch region while others were evacuated from Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, and Rajkot,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the three service chiefs and reviewed the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Singh stated on social media that he "spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the Armed Forces' preparedness.

