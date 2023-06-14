IAS, IPS officers among seven suspended for thrashing hotel staff in Ajmer

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has suspended seven officials including an IAS and IPS officer for allegedly getting into a brawl at a hotel in Ajmer district on Monday. Though the officials denied that they misbehaved or manhandled the hotel staff, the government took quick action once CCTV footage of the incident was recovered.

In their complaint, the hotel staff alleged that the officials were drunk and beat them with sticks. The video footage which was captured by CCTV cameras soon went viral on social media. The officials had reached the hotel past midnight and allegedly wanted to force the hotel staff to serve them food.

IPS officer Sushil Kumar Vishnoi and IAS officer Girdhar who is the Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner are the two senior officials who have been suspended for allegedly having a liquor party in a car and assaulting hotel staff. Along with them, five other government employees have also been suspended for the incident which occurred at Hotel Makrana Raj located on the Ajmer Highway.

A complaint was given by the hotel owner in the matter. It is alleged that the group was intoxicated during the uproar in the restaurant. The brawl happened at around 2 am on Monday morning.

Along with the IAS and IPS officers, ASI Ruparam of Gegal police station, constable Gautam, Mukesh Yadav, constable Mukesh Jat of Tonk and junior assistant Hanuman Prasad of tehsil in Tonk district have also been suspended.

In his complaint, the hotel owner Mahendra Singh alleged that Sushil Bishnoi along with his associates came to the hotel in a private vehicle and asked an employee sitting outside the hotel in a vest why he was sitting there. In response, the employee said, “I am from the hotel staff and we are going to sleep.” After this, the IPS officer slapped him. Later, officials accompanying the IPS officer started abusing and fighting with the hotel staff and then fled.

However, once the hotel owner was informed about the incident by the staff, he lodged a complaint with the Gegal police station. IPS officer Sushil Bishnoi has been appointed OSD of the newly formed Gangapur district in the state by the state government. Earlier, he was posted as Additional SP City Ajmer.

On Sunday, the IPS officer was given a farewell party at a city restaurant. After the party was over, he reached the hotel to have dinner with some friends.

The Rajput community, including hotel owner Mahendra Singh, have submitted a memorandum to RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore who in turn informed CM Ashok Gehlot and Ajmer Range IG about the incident. After this, the Personnel Department took action and suspended all the officials.

Meanwhile, action has also been taken by the police department in this matter and the case investigation has been handed over to the ADG Vigilance. On the instructions of DGP Umesh Mishra, ADG Vigilance Biju George Joseph has been entrusted with the investigation of the case. It is believed that action may be taken against more police personnel once the probe by the ADG is completed.

