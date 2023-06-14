Home Nation

Khaps, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti outfit, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and imposed a blockade.

Published: 14th June 2023

Farmer protesters

Farmer protesters. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Activists of some Khaps and farmers on Wednesday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given to support protesting wrestlers, farmers, and other issues.

Arpit Jain, Superintendent of Police Jhajjar, told PTI that they were trying to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade.

Dalal told reporters at the site that as part of his outfit's Haryana Bandh call, 25 demands had been raised, including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, the legal guarantee of crop MSP and enhanced compensation for land.

ALSO READ | Protesting farmers keep national highway in Haryana's Kurukshetra shut for second day

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike evoked no response and life remained normal.

In Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak, there was an additional deployment of police.

A few days ago, a meeting had been convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar where the strike call was given to support the demands.

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers

