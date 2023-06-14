Will take fresh look at need for uniform civil code, seek views of stakeholders: Law Commission

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking into consideration the relevance and importance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and various court orders on the issue, the 22nd Law Commission headed by former Karnataka HC Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday decided to look at the need for it afresh.

Seeking views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations, the Law Commission in the public notice has said that the decision has been taken against the backdrop of the issuance of the last consultation paper “Reforms of Family Law" by the 21st Law Commission in 2018.

“Initially the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 07.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018 and 10.4.2018. Pursuant to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission. The 21st Law Commission has issued the consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" on 31.08.2018. Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the public notice said.

Laying emphasis on the fact that the subject matter is being examined by the 22nd Law Commission, the commission has granted interested persons 30 days to present their views.

“The concerned stakeholders are also at liberty to make their submissions in the form of consultation/ discussion/ working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code,” the notice states.

Notably, former law minister Kiren Rijiju had said on February 2 that the government has not taken any decision for implementation of the UCC. Putting the ball in the Law Commission’s court, the minister had said its feasibility would be decided by the 22nd Law Commission.

Responding to a question posed by Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on whether the government had any plan to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, Rijiju had said, “The government had requested the 21st Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations thereon. The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on 31.8.2018. As per the information received from the Law commission, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration. Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now.”

NEW DELHI: Taking into consideration the relevance and importance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and various court orders on the issue, the 22nd Law Commission headed by former Karnataka HC Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday decided to look at the need for it afresh. Seeking views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations, the Law Commission in the public notice has said that the decision has been taken against the backdrop of the issuance of the last consultation paper “Reforms of Family Law" by the 21st Law Commission in 2018. “Initially the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 07.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018 and 10.4.2018. Pursuant to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission. The 21st Law Commission has issued the consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" on 31.08.2018. Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the public notice said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Laying emphasis on the fact that the subject matter is being examined by the 22nd Law Commission, the commission has granted interested persons 30 days to present their views. “The concerned stakeholders are also at liberty to make their submissions in the form of consultation/ discussion/ working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code,” the notice states. Notably, former law minister Kiren Rijiju had said on February 2 that the government has not taken any decision for implementation of the UCC. Putting the ball in the Law Commission’s court, the minister had said its feasibility would be decided by the 22nd Law Commission. Responding to a question posed by Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on whether the government had any plan to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, Rijiju had said, “The government had requested the 21st Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations thereon. The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on 31.8.2018. As per the information received from the Law commission, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration. Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now.”