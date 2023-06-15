Cyclone Biparjoy delays progress of monsoon

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on June 15 evening, has adversely impacted the monsoon which has slowed. “Monsoon will start progressing after June 18 over south Indian states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of meteorology, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Once the cyclone ends, the monsoon will cover more parts of peninsular India and East India between June 18 and June 25, said another IMD scientist. The IMD has warned that the cyclone is likely to destroy thatched houses, damage pucca houses and overhead power transmission lines, uproot big trees and inundate low-lying areas. It will cause heavy rainfall and tidal waves of up to 2-3 metres. The cyclone will further cause heavy rains in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Since its inception, Cyclone Biparjoy has been moving towards the north and changed paths several times. Finally, it turned towards the northeast of Gujarat coast. “Most of the Arabian Sea cyclones move towards the north-west, especially Oman,” said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, a private company that provides weather solutions. “This cyclone too changed its path several times and now the speed has reduced from 180 kmph to 130 kmph as it took a turn towards northeast Gujarat,” Palawat added.

Cyclone Biparjoy is the third cyclone in the month of June that is directly hitting Gujarat since 1965. Earlier, two cyclones had crossed the Gujarat coast — a severe cyclone in 1996 and another extremely severe cyclonic storm in 1998. Scientists observed that Biparjoy has become the longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea. “Biparjoy is now the longest-lived cyclone (192 hours as cyclone strength) in the Arabian Sea history breaking the record of the June 1998 cyclone,” said Vineet Kumar, a scientist based in South Korea, who works on ocean-cyclone activity globally.

The IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail over East India, Northwest India and Central India for the next five days. The maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 5-6°C over most parts of the country except in Gujarat and by 2-4°C over Northwest India. North-East India will likely have very heavy rainfall while there will be no major weather changes over the rest of the country in the next five days.

Cause and effect

Rain will cover more parts of peninsular India and East India between June 18 & 25

Cyclone Biparjoy’s windspeed has reduced from 180 kmph to 130 kmph

Biparjoy is the third cyclone in June that is directly hitting Gujarat since 1965

2 cyclones had crossed Gujarat coast before — a severe cyclone in 1996 and an extremely severe cyclonic storm in 1998

Cyclone Biparjoy is the longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

