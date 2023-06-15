IAS, IPS officers suspended for beating hotel staff in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has suspended 7 officials including an IAS and IPS officer for allegedly getting into a brawl at a hotel in Ajmer district on Monday. Though the officials denied that they misbehaved or manhandled the hotel staff, the government took quick action once the CCTV footage of the incident was recovered.

In their complaint, the hotel staff alleged that the officials were drunk and beat them with sticks and the video footage which was captured by CCTV cameras soon went viral on Social Media. The officials had reached the hotel past midnight and wanted to force the hotel staff to serve them food.

IPS Sushil Kumar Vishnoi and Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner IAS Girdhar are the two senior officials who have been suspended for allegedly having a liquor party in a car and assaulting hotel staff. Along with these, 5 other government employees have also been suspended for the incident which occurred at Hotel Makrana Raj located on the Ajmer Highway. Most of the officials are policemen, including an IPS officer and his friends, who have been accused of beating the restaurant staff with sticks.

A complaint was given by the hotel owner in the matter. It is being told that the policemen and the three officers were intoxicated during the uproar in the restaurant. The brawl happened at around 2 o’clock on the night of June 11.

After the CCTV footage of this case surfaced, the government suspended all the officials. IAS Girdhar was the commissioner of Ajmer Development Authority. There was talk of his involvement in this case too. ASI Ruparam of Gegal police station, constable Gautam, Mukesh Yadav, constable Mukesh Jat of Tonk and junior assistant Hanuman Prasad have been suspended.

‘Drunk officials thrashed staff with sticks’

In the complaint, the hotel staff alleged that the officials were drunk and beat them with sticks and the video footage which was captured by CCTV cameras soon went viral on Social Media. The officials had reached the hotel past midnight and wanted to force the hotel staff to serve them food.

