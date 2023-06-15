Nine killed in fierce gunfight in Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nine persons were killed and 10 others injured after a fierce gun battle between two groups in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday night.

The police said the bodies were retrieved early Wednesday morning and kept in the mortuary of a hospital in the state capital Imphal. All the deceased were Meiteis who are locked in a turf war with the Kukis. The injured were admitted to different hospitals. The condition of some was stated to be critical.

The incident occurred at Aigijang falling under Khamenlok in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, which adjoins the Meitei-majority Imphal East district. The two groups were engaged in the gunfight the entire evening on Tuesday. There were also reports of arson attacks.

According to reports, when the members of one group were having food (some said they were resting) somewhere, the other group ambushed them with bombs and bullets. Three persons were reportedly missing after the gun battle.

Over 35,000 personnel of army and paramilitary forces have remained deployed in the state. The forces, however, cannot respond to such situations immediately due to resistance from women groups that block their paths. One of the reasons behind such resistance is the suspicion that the forces are favouring one group — a charge already dismissed by defence authorities.

The Congress targeted the Centre over the continuing violence in Manipur. “Modi Govt’s shameless drumbeating about Northeast India has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

7 MLAs seek to meet PM

Seven MLAs of different parties, mostly the BJP, left Imphal for New Delhi on Wednesday to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

