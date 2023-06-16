Home Nation

India clears deal to buy armed Predator drones from the US

The procurement of the weaponised  drones from General Atomics was cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Published: 16th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

drone

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An Indo-US deal to acquire Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from the United States was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday.

Defence sources confirmed to TNIE that the DAC under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposal. The DAC is the highest decision-making body in the Ministry of Defence.

The deal, announced before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the US, is to procure around 30 armable MQ-9B drones from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). Of this, 12 is for the Indian Navy and the rest to be equally given to the Army and Air Force. The deal has to be further approved by the US Congress. This could be the second important defence deal after the much-discussed co-production of the GE-F 414 turboprop engines for the upgraded Tejas Mark 2.

There is a possibility of inking a pact between the US company General Electric and the Indian Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for joint production of the Tejas Mark 2 engine. The Prime Minister will be on an official state visit in the US from June 21 to 25, where President Joe Biden will host him at the White House. It is going to be Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year prime ministership.

These drones have high-altitude long-endurance and can be armed with air-to-ground missiles and smart bombs with long range precision-strike capability. It can operate for more than 30 hours up to the range of 5,500 nautical miles in all weather conditions. The overall deal is expected to cost around $3 billion. 
The drones, once acquired, will help strengthen the surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and further deep into the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy has been operating two MQ-9A unarmed predator drones, which were hired on lease from General Atomics in September 2020. Navy has been using them to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean region. These drones were also employed along the Line of Actual Control to keep an eye on the on-ground activities by China’s People’s Liberation Army on its side on the northern borders.

A source explained that these UAVs have the capabilities to detect, locate and identify maritime vessels and once armed, can also carry out attacks. Further, with such high-endurance, these UAVs can carry out operations up to the choke points on the expanse ends of the Indian Ocean Region.

The high-altitude long-endurance UAVs are also capable of firing Hellfire missiles and around 450 kilograms of explosive materials.The hunter-killer Sea Guardian drones are being procured for the three services as they can carry out a variety of roles including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and over-the-horizon targeting, among others.

The MQ-9B has two variants — SkyGuardian and its sibling SeaGuardian. In 2020, the Indian Navy had taken on lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian  drones from General Atomics for a period of one year for surveillance in the Indian Ocean. The lease period has been extended subsequently. The Indian Navy has been bolstering its surveillance mechanism to monitor growing Chinese activities including frequent forays by the People’s Liberation Army warships in the Indian Ocean Region.

Long endurance, lethal UAVs
These UAVs can detect and identify maritime vessels. Once armed, they can also carry out attacks and conduct operations up to the choke points on the expanse ends of the Indian Ocean Region.

MQ-9B drones

Endurance 

It can operate for more than 30 hours for up to the range of 5,500 nautical miles in all-weather conditions

Manufacture
US’s General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI)

Overall cost $3 billion

GA-ASI produces unmanned aircraft and provides radar, signals intelligence and automated airborne systems

Final go-ahead
The deal has to be approved by the US Congress

Navy is reportedly satisfied with MQ-9B surveillance version, the Sea Guardian. Two of them were leased in 2020 for maritime domain surveillance

Partners
US’s General Electric (GE) and the Indian Hindustan Aeronautics Limited may ink pact for joint production of the engine

Another deal 
This could be the second important defence deal after the much-discussed co-production of the GE-F 414 turboprop engines for the upgraded Tejas-Mk2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath SinghPrime Minister Narendra ModiDefence MinistryUAV
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp