Home Nation

Jabalpur: Tribal labourers carry body of newborn child in bag after being denied hearse vehicle

A senior health department official claimed that the newborn child, which was under treatment didn’t die at the hospital, as the child had been discharged alive at the family’s request.

Published: 16th June 2023 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

The newborn’s family, has alleged that the staff didn’t provide them with a hearse vehicle to carry the body home. (Photo | Special arrangement)

The newborn’s family, has alleged that the staff didn’t provide them with a hearse vehicle to carry the body home. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a tribal family from the Dindori district, was left with no option, but to carry the body of their low birth weight (LBW) newborn child in a bag, allegedly after being denied a vehicle by the staff at the government medical college in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The newborn’s family, while saying that the newborn died during medical treatment at the medical college hospital, has alleged that the staff didn’t provide them with a hearse vehicle to carry the body home to Dindori district (around 160 km away) forcing them to carry the body in a bag by a private bus.

On the other hand, a senior health department official in Jabalpur district has claimed that the newborn child, which was under treatment at the medical college hospital’s special newborn care unit (SNCU) didn’t die at the hospital, as the child had been discharged alive at the family’s request.

The child’s father Sunil Dhurve told journalists in Dindori on Friday that the child was born at the government hospital in the native Dindori district on June 13, but owing to the serious condition, the child was referred to the state government medical college in Jabalpur on June 14.

“The baby was subsequently admitted to the medical college in Jabalpur but died on Thursday (June 15). We requested the medical college hospital staff to provide an ambulance/hearse van for taking the child’s body home in Dindori district, but they denied any vehicle saying there was no such provision. We’re poor labourers and didn’t have Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 to hire a private vehicle to take the body home. We subsequently kept our child’s body in a bag and came to Dindori by a private bus from Jabalpur,” Dhurve alleged.

However, the Jabalpur district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra had a different saga to tell. “As per what has been told to me by the medical college dean and hospital superintendent, the newborn was LBW, so the baby was referred from the government hospital in Dindori to the government medical college in Jabalpur on June 14. The child was under treatment at the medical college’s hospital’s SNCU. However, just six hours after being admitted at the SNCU, despite doctors’ requests to allow the treatment to go on at a special pediatric care facility, the family insisted on taking the baby home. The doctors subsequently had to discharge the baby on the family’s request (leave against medical advice-LAMA). The child died thereafter outside the hospital, possibly due to excessive heat-induced dehydration. No ambulance or vehicle was sought by the family to take the child home, while it was discharged alive on their request.”

Dr Mishra, however, added that a probe will be done into the matter following the family’s allegations.

This isn’t the first time that a hearse vehicle/ambulance has been denied by a public health facility in MP, to any needy family to carry their dead patient home.

Similar incidents of bodies of patients being carried by their kin on cycles, motorbikes, hand-pulled carts and makeshift slings on being denied vehicles by government health facilities have been reported in the past from various other districts, including Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli and Morena districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal family newborn died dehydration
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp