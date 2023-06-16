Home Nation

Teachers vs teachers in row over revision of NCERT books

"There is no merit in the hue and cry of these 'academicians'," said Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, the former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Published: 16th June 2023 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

NCERT, Textbooks

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a group of academicians distanced themselves from the NCERT textbooks and sought their names to be dropped, more than 100 educators defended the revised chapters vigorously.

They slammed the "narrow and self-interested" academics for maligning NCERT.

Joining this group, which included professors and vice-chancellors of India's top institutes, including JNU, IITs, IIMs and Central Universities was University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar who claimed that the objective behind the "grumbling of protesting academicians was non-academic."

"There is no merit in the hue and cry of these 'academicians'," said Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, the former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"The current textbook modifications are not the only ones carried out. NCERT has been revising textbooks from time to time in the past too. NCERT is fully justified in rationalising its textbook contents," he said in a series of tweets.

He further added that the attack by some "academicians" on NCERT revising textbooks are "unwarranted."

Calling the academicians, including Yogendra Yadav, who wrote to NCERT on dropping their names from the political science textbooks as "arrogant and self-interested", the 106 academicians said, "Through misinformation, rumours, and false allegations, they want to derail the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and disrupt the updation of NCERT textbooks."

"Their demand that students continue to study from 17-year-old textbooks rather than updated textbooks in sync with contemporary developments and pedagogical advancement reveals intellectual arrogance," they said.

"In their quest to further their political agenda, they are ready to endanger the future of crores of children across the country," said the academicians who defended NCERT. These academicians included JNU Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, prof Dhananjay Singh, member secretary, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Prof E Suresh Kumar, VC, English and Foreign Language University.

"While students are eagerly awaiting updated textbooks, these academicians are continuing to create hurdles and derail the entire process," they said.

The letter came a day after 33 academicians had written to NCERT seeking the dropping of their names from the textbooks saying their collective creative effort was in jeopardy.

The move came a week after political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar wrote to the NCERT distancing from these books.

Dropping several topics and portions from NCERT textbooks last month triggered a controversy. While the changes made during the rationalisation exercise - undertaken last year due to Covid-19 - were notified, some controversial deletions, like portions on Mahatma Gandhi, RSS and Nathuram Godse, were not mentioned.

Those supporting the NCERT revisions claimed that academics opposing the move are trying to capture media attention over a non-issue.

They claimed that the school curriculum had not been updated for over two decades. The objective of the exercise was to reduce the load on students who have already faced disruption in their education because of Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp