Jharkhand teacher’s ‘blackboard model’ features in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ coffee table book

Published: 17th June 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sapan Kumar Patralekh’s blackboard model of teaching in Prime Minister's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ coffee table book.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major achievement, Jharkhand teacher Dr Patralekh’s blackboard model of teaching has found a place in Prime Minister's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ coffee table book, released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, on completion of 100th episodes of the programme.

Sapan Kumar had hit the headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic for transforming an entire village into a classroom, where walls served as blackboards on which students solved assignments given by teachers through loudspeakers.

Mentioning Kumar’s initiative, it has been said in the book that, “COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for the entire world community. During this hour of examination, many Indians found new ways to help their community. Dr Sapan Kumar Patralekh, a teacher in Dumka, inspired by the new education policy, adopted the blackboard model to continue his teaching work with the help of pictures, thus ensuring that the children of his village could continue their studies without any hindrance.”

The Ministry has mentioned a selected few people of the country in the coffee table book named “Mere Pyare Deshwasiyon”, and published stories of their achievements along with their pictures. PM Modi has discussed the exceptionally remarkable work in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, in which, only one name of Sapan Kumar from Jharkhand, has been included.

Notably, with most of the children having no access to smartphones to take online classes during the pandemic, Sapan Kumar transformed the entire village into a classroom where walls serve as black-board on which students solve assignments given by teachers through loudspeakers.

Sapan Kumar, the principal of ‘Utkramit Madhya Vidyalalya’ at Dumarthar village in Dumka, teaching students. (Photo | Twitter)

Under this arrangement, children sit on the platforms made outside their homes under the thatched roofs to protect the mud wall from rainwater and write on separate blackboards whatever assignment is given by the teachers.

To ensure that social distancing is maintained, teachers explain doubts through loudspeakers. The initiative was taken by Kumar in the wake of the fact that most of the students enrolled in his school do not have access to smartphones.

As per the official data, WhatsApp classes being conducted by School Education and Literacy department were reachable only to 19 per cent of 42 lakh students in Jharkhand. Elated Kumar said that it is certainly a matter of pride to find a place in the coffee table book – Mere Pyare Deshwasiyon.

“It is an honour for the people of Jharkhand. This book mentions the remarkable works of dozens of people working in different fields across the country. My unique way of teaching-- the blackboard model has also been mentioned here. This book inspires me to do better work in future,” said Sapan Kumar. The book will play an important role in making Gandhiji's dream of Swaraj and Prime Minister's Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, he added.

TAGS
Mann Ki Baat Jharkhand blackboard model Sapan Kumar Mere Pyare Deshwasiyon
