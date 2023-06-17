New promotion plan in the offing for top officers of armed forces

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The exercise to reorganise the war-fighting structures of the country moved forward on Friday with the Department of military affairs deciding to pave the way for a common annual confidential report for senior officers serving at two-star and three-star ranks of the armed forces: the Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

Sources said initially, a common Confidential Report for two and three-star officers has been approved to be implemented. The implementation timeline is approximately three-four months. Terming this step as a reform, the sources said the move will prove instrumental in the path towards achieving commonality in procedures, and assessments, leading to better outcomes in terms of ‘Jointness and Integration’.

This is further going to be extended to the other ranks in future, said another source. The Annual Confidential Report (ACR) is the method adopted for an objective and impartial assessment of the character, conduct, capabilities and performance of an officer. Currently, for posting in combined or triservices appointments, the selection system is based on parent service-specific parameters.

Approving a major reform at the higher defence management level, the government formed the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in 2019 with the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as its secretary. The formulation of the Theatre Command is the mandate of the CDS along with integration and synergy of the armed forces.

The mandate of the DMA includes the facilitation of restructuring of a total of 17 Military Commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands. This move at the senior levels follows the recent step at the grassroots level.

In May, around 100 officers from the Army, Air Force and Navy were to be sent for cross-postings in all arms and services, including logistics, aviation and artillery. These officers will be equivalent to the ranks of Majors and Lieutenant (Lt) Colonels. From the Indian Navy, officers at the ranks of Lieutenant Commanders and Commanders will be part of the cross-postings while from the Indian Air Force; cross-postings will be from the rank of Squadron Leaders and Wing Commanders.

