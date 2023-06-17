Home Nation

Trade team to accompany Modi in Washington visit

Around 20 chief executive officers (CEO) of American companies, including that of MasterCard, Accenture and Coca-Cola, are likely to meet the Prime Minister in Washington, D.C. between June 22 and 23.

Published: 17th June 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be accompanied by a large trade and ministerial delegation during his upcoming visit to the US. These delegates will be from different sectors, including IT, defence, aviation and AI.

“One of the main objectives of this visit is to host bilateral meetings that will translate into announcements of various agreements pertaining to defence and critical technology, as well as setting up of manufacturing facilities in India,” said a source.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that around 20 chief executive officers (CEO) of American companies, including that of MasterCard, Accenture and Coca-Cola, are likely to meet the Prime Minister in Washington, D.C. between June 22 and 23.

“The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, headed by Mukesh Aghi, is likely to facilitate interactions between PM Modi and business honchos, including Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Visa Inc’s Ryan McInerney, Mastercard’s Michael Miebach and Coca-Cola’s James Quincey,” they said.

Important members of the Indian diaspora too would be meeting the PM. Modi will address a gathering of 1,500 Indians at the John F Kennedy Centre. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has urged India to ease bureaucratic processes to facilitate contracts for drones. “Regulatory mechanisms will be eased to facilitate smooth trade between India and US,” a source said. 

India-US bilateral trade reached $128.55 billion during the financial year 2022-23, making the US India’s largest trading partner.

During the same period, trade between India and China fell 1.5 per cent to $113.83 billion. Besides trade, talks will also take place on Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific security and China, said sources. They further added that not only will this be a historic visit, but will also set the precedent for enhancing trade and bilateral ties between the two countries.

“There will be new domains of strategic partnership announced during this visit. Industries of the two countries will come together. Issues faced by the Global South would be discussed too,” said the source, adding that PM Modi and President Biden will spend a lot of time in meetings with each other. Besides the ceremonial reception and the State dinner, one of the most anticipated events would be Modi’s address at the US Congress. This would be the second time Prime Minister Modi is speaking at the US Congress.

PM to interact with top business heads in the US 

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, headed by Mukesh Aghi, is likely to facilitate interactions between PM Modi and business honchos, including Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Visa Inc’s Ryan McInerney, Mastercard’s Michael Miebach and Coca-Cola’s James Quincey, according to sources in the PMO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi USA Joe Biden
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp