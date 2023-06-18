Home Nation

'Emergency' dark era in country's history: PM Modi

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, "we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us".

Published: 18th June 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Development Ministers Meeting of G 20 that is being held in Varanasi via video message, from New Delhi, Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, "we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us".

Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters as he expressed confidence that the people of Kutch will quickly recover from the devastation caused by cyclone Biparjoy.

The prime minister said after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, people had expressed doubts on whether Kutch will be able to recover from the destruction.

But the people of Kutch recovered from the disaster, he said.

Modi also said that in the last few years, India's disaster management capability has increased and it is becoming an example.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat.

The prime minister said this time he is holding his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on June 18 instead of last Sunday of the month as he will be travelling to the United States next week.

Modi said during his visit, he will get an opportunity to participate in the International Yoga Day programme at the UN headquarters in New York.

"I appeal to all of you to adopt yoga in your life and make it part of your daily routine," the prime minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mann ki baat Biparjoy Emergency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp