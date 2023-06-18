Two sisters shot over loan dispute, three accused arrested 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two sisters aged 29 and 30 years were shot dead in full public view in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram area in the small hours of Sunday possibly over an argument on a loan given by their brother.

The police said that following the brutal murder, they have arrested three of the accused people, identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev, while their accomplices are still at large.

Sharing details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C said the police had received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

The women, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The incident was caught on camera by some people in which two men could be seen firing shots at the women.Another police officer told this newspaper that one of the accused, Dev, used to work with the brother of the deceased women, Lalit, and had borrowed some money from him.

“Last night, Lalit went to the place of Sonu (where Dev was working) to demand his money back, leading to a heated argument. Sonu and Dev later threatened Lalit. A few hours after this incident, around 2:30 a.m., Sonu, Dev, Arjun, Michael, and others gathered outside Lalit’s house, with Arjun leading the group,” the official said.

The accused then began hurling stones at Lalit’s house and broke the door with an iron rod. Seeing this, Lalit’s sisters tried to intervene. However, the assailants pulled out pistols and started firing indiscriminately. Lalit fled from the scene, while his sisters sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road.

