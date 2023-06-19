Home Nation

PDS shops to give fruit trees: Jharkhand CM’s initiative to increase green cover and augment income 

There are over 60 lakh families covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Jharkhand who get rations from the public distribution system (PDS) shops every month at a subsidised rate.

Published: 19th June 2023 11:20 AM

CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | ANI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In an initiative to increase green cover and augment villagers income, the Jharkhand government will provide at least two fruit bearing trees to PDS card holders and beneficiaries of different schemes in the state.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed the deputy commissioners of all 24 districts in Jharkhand to ensure that ration card holders are given fruit-bearing saplings.

“Ensure that at least two fruit-bearing saplings are given to all ration card beneficiaries during the distribution of ration. This will not only increase the income of the villagers (so that they can sell it when the plants will bear fruits) but also increase green cover for the benefit of the environment,” Soren said while reviewing the progress of schemes of the rural development department in the state.

As per government records, There are over 60 lakh families covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Jharkhand who get rations from the public distribution system (PDS) shops every month at a subsidised rate.

Sources in the chief minister’s office informed that the modalities of distribution of fruit-bearing trees would be discussed with the state public distribution and consumer affairs department and forest department soon.

“A strategy would be made for the distribution of fruit-bearing saplings in consultation with the public distribution and consumer affairs department and the forest department soon for a large number of ration card beneficiaries. A system would also be in place to see if the fruit-bearing trees are being nurtured properly by the beneficiaries or not,” said a senior official in the chief minister’s secretariat.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed his concern over the migration of tribals and the rural populace for jobs and asked the officials to check this.

“Migration of workers to other states is extremely worrying. The government is running several schemes under MGNREGA for employment generation. At least five schemes have to be implemented in every panchayat on a priority basis so that villagers can get employment in their villages,” the CM said. 

He also directed the deputy commissioners and the rural development department officials to coordinate and ensure that sports grounds are developed in every village. Concerned officials have to ensure sports kits reach each of the students who are interested in sports,” the chief minister said.

